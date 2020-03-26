The Browns added some offensive line depth Thursday.

In addition to the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings, the Browns announced the addition of center Evan Brown.

Brown was with the Giants and Dolphins last season.

He’s in his third season. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie from SMU in 2018, and has appeared in four games. The Dolphins signed him off the Giants practice squad last year.

They made their big splash in free agency by signing former Titans right tackle Jack Conklin, but they have a glaring hole at left tackle. Not coincidentally, they’ve been linked to trade talk involving Washington’s Trent Williams.

Browns sign center Evan Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk