Browns sign CB Troy Hill to a 4-year deal

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns have aggressively addressed the secondary in free agency once again. After signing former Rams safety John Johnson earlier this week, Cleveland is adding his old Los Angeles teammate, CB Troy Hill.

One of the best slot corners on the market, Hill agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $24 million to come back home to Northeast Ohio. The Youngstown native has a prominent “330” tattoo, the area code for the area south and east of Cleveland.

Hill spent the last five seasons with the Rams and quickly worked his way into being their primary slot corner. He has also played some outside CB, but his size (5-11/183) and quickness are better off inside. Hill led the NFL with 119 interception return yards and two touchdowns on three picks last fall.

He takes over the slot CB role from Kevin Johnson, who is still a free agent.

Watch: Talking Browns new safety John Johnson III with former Rams RB Doc Holliday

