Browns re-sign CB Robert Jackson

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t quit the Robert Jackson business. Less than 10 days after releasing the young cornerback, the Browns have re-signed Jackson to a one-year contract.

Jackson’s return to the Browns was not unexpected. He has spent almost all of the last three years in Cleveland after being signed to the practice squad in the early part of the 2018 season. The undrafted free agent from UNLV has played sparingly and primarily on special teams until the end of the 2020 season.

Thanks to injuries and COVID-19 problems, Jackson was thrust into the starting lineup for Week 17 and the wild-card round game, both wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t play particularly well but showed enough against Pittsburgh’s aerial assault to merit a longer look from the Browns.

