Browns sign CB Herb Miller to reserve/futures deal

The Cleveland Browns continue to add players to their plan for the 2022 season off of their practice squad. Thursday, the team signed CB Herb Miller to a reserve/futures contract.

Miller played in nine games for the Browns in 2021 after playing four games with Tampa Bay in 2020. For Cleveland, Miller saw all but nine of his snaps on special teams. He was an important part of coverage units in 2021.

Going into 2022, Miller will be competing for a 53-man roster spot as a cornerback but primarily for his special teams work.

Earlier this week, the Browns signed 11 players to reserve/futures deal. The first group was eight players with another three coming a couple of days later.

Any player that ended the year on the Cleveland practice squad or who was a street free agent at the end of the season is eligible to be signed to these deals. All 12 players signed so far will return for offseason activities and training camp for the start of the 2022 season.