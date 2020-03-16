Baker Mayfield has a new backup.

Case Keenum and the Browns have agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with $10 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

By signing with Cleveland, Keenum is guaranteeing that he’ll be a backup this year, as Mayfield is the Browns’ unquestioned franchise quarterback. That’s a step backward for Keenum, who has been his team’s primary starter for each of the last four seasons (with four different teams).

But the Browns will make Keenum one of the league’s highest-paid backups, and they’ll connect him with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was Keenum’s position coach during the best season of his career in Minnesota.

Browns sign Case Keenum originally appeared on Pro Football Talk