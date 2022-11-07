Browns sign C Jordan Meredith to practice squad, release Brock Hoffman

The Cleveland Browns have been busy out of their bye week. First, they designated two of their original 53-man players for return from Injured Reserve, and now they have made a move on their practice squad. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have swapped out one practice squad center for another, signing Jordan Meredith and releasing Brock Hoffman.

Hoffman was on Cleveland’s roster throughout training camp, did not make their final roster, and then was signed to the practice squad after a strong preseason. Meredith, an undrafted free agent from the 2021 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders over the past season and a half.

#Browns also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire