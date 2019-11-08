Browns sign C JC Tretter to 3-year contract extension

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Browns have signed steady center JC Tretter to a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension.

Tretter has started all 40 games since signing with Cleveland as a free agent before the 2017 season. The 28-year-old, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Green Bay, has helped solidify a Cleveland offensive line that lost 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas before last season and has struggled this year.

Tretter's deal includes $23 million guaranteed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Browns general manager John Dorsey said Tretter ''embodies all of the qualities that you look for in a football player.''

Tretter didn't miss a snap last season despite playing with a severely sprained ankle, which limited his practice time and required daily treatments. With Tretter anchoring the middle, Cleveland's line did a solid job protecting then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was only sacked five times in the final eight games.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL