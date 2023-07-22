Browns sign Austin Watkins

The Browns signed free agent receiver Austin Watkins Jr. on Saturday, the team announced.

It comes a day after they placed receiver Marquise Goodwin on the non-football illness list. Goodwin has blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Watkins officially is in his first NFL season out of University of Alabama-Birmingham.

The 49ers originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent time on San Francisco's practice squad as a rookie and spent part of the 2022 offseason with Tampa Bay.

Watkins most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.