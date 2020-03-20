Browns sign Andrew Sendejo

Veteran safety Andrew Sendejo is on the way to Cleveland.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Browns are signing Sendejo to a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

Sendejo played for the Vikings from 2011 to 2018, then briefly played for the Eagles last year before he was waived by Philadelphia and returned to Minnesota. There was some talk that the Vikings would bring him back this year, but apparently the Browns showed more interest.

The 32-year-old Sendejo was initially a little-noticed undrafted rookie who saw his first pro football action with the Sacaramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League in 2010. He then spent time with the Cowboys and Jets before landing with the Vikings.

