Browns sign Adrian Clayborn

Adrian Clayborn is heading to Cleveland.

The Browns have signed Clayborn, his agent announced on Twitter. According to multiple reports, it’s a two-year, $6 million deal.

A defensive end heading into his 10th NFL season, Clayborn played in 15 games for the Falcons last year and had four sacks and two forced fumbles. Clayborn has played four seasons with the Falcons, four with the Buccaneers and one with the Patriots.

Since entering the NFL as a first-round pick out of Iowa in 2011, Clayborn has recorded 36.5 sacks.

