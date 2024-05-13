Browns sign 5th QB to the roster after Jacob Sirmon impresses at rookie minicamp

After he impressed during rookie minicamp over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Jacob Sirmon to the 90-man roster.

This makes him the fifth quarterback on the roster, joining Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley.

Playing eight games for the Northern Colorado Bears, Sirmon threw for over 1,200 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 56 percent of his passes.

This is more likely an indication that multiple quarterbacks may need to be eased into the offseason with OTAs still head of training camp. Watson, while he is back to throwing, could be on a pitch count, and Thompson-Robinson is still recovering from a season-ending hip injury.

Sirmon is likely an arm to suffice during OTAs. Who knows? If one or both is ready to go by training camp, a quarterback would likely be cut from the roster.

Can you ever have too many arms in camp?

