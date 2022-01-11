Browns sign 3 more players to future/reserves contracts
The Cleveland Browns are once again active the first week following their failure to make the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season. Earlier, the team signed eight players to future/reserves contracts:
TE Miller Forristall
OG Hjalte Froholdt
TE Nick Guggemos
CB Nate Meadors
OG David Moore
FB Johnny Stanton
OT Alex Taylor
DE Curtis Weaver
By doing so, Cleveland made sure those players were on their roster for the start of the 2022 offseason. The Browns are able to sign current practice squad players and street free agents to these deals.
Tuesday, the team added three more players to future/reserves contracts:
K Chris Blewitt
LB Willie Harvey Jr.
OL Elijah Nkansah
Blewitt was added late in the season as a part of the kicker competition while Harvey and Nkansah were added while the team struggled with players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
All three will be part of the roster as the team enters offseason activities in a few months.