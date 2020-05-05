Browns sign 15 undrafted free agents

There’s a very familiar name among the 15 undrafted free agents the Browns signed on Tuesday, although it isn’t attached to the player who has played against the Browns throughout his NFL career.

The A.J. Green who signed with the Browns went undrafted out of Oklahoma State while the one catching passes for the Bengals was the fourth overall pick of the 2011 draft. The Browns’ Green is a cornerback who had 147 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown in 40 college games.

Cleveland also added a player from the same alma mater as the veteran Green. Running back Brian Herrien ran 277 times for 1,413 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 167 yards and a pair of scores in 52 games at Georgia.

The Browns also signed Liberty linebacker Solomon Ajayi, Liberty safety Elijah Benton, Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, Colorado wide receiver Tony Brown, Princeton quarterback Kevin Davidson, Southern Miss tackle Drake Dorbeck, Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston, Charlotte running back Ben LeMay, Middle Tennessee State safety Jovante Moffatt, Sacramento State defensive end George Obinna, South Carolina State tackle Alex Taylor, South Alabama defensive end Jeffery Whatley and Iowa tight end Nat Wieting.

