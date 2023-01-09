Browns sign 10 players from practice squad to futures contracts

With the 2022 season in the books, the Cleveland Browns have turned their eyes to the offseason and preparing for the 2023 season. For once today, we have some non-defensive coordinator news to report. In doing so they have signed 10 players who all finished the season on the practice squad to futures contracts. This means that the players will take place in off-season workouts as they attempt to make the team for the next season.

Some of the players saw action this year while others just spent the season learning on the practice squad. It will be interesting to see if any turn heads during off-season workouts and in training camp this summer.

List

S Bubba Bolden

Browns sign player to futures contracts

Sep 25, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Central Connecticut State Blue Devils quarterback Romelo Williams (4) attempts a pass under pressure from Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden (21) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Bolden (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) was in his first season after being undrafted out of the University of Miami FL. He signed with the Browns on November 22nd but did not see game action this season.

WR Mike Harley

Browns sign players to futures contracts

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) runs the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker DeMarquis Gates (43) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Harley Jr. (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent after playing his college football at Miami FL. Harley played in the preseason with the team and showed some promise before spending the season on the practice squad and did not play in any regular season games.

LB Storey Jackson

Browns sign players to futures contracts

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson (36) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Storey Jackson (47) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Storey Jackson (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) was in his first season in the NFL after originally signing with the Dallas Cowboys after being undrafted. He signed with the Browns in November and did not appear in any regular season games.

DE Sam Kamara

Browns sign players to futures contracts

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Sam Kamara (78) fist bumps defensive tackle Mike Pennel (79) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Kamara (6-foot-2, 275 pounds) was in his second season after spending his rookie season with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted. He appeared in one game for the Browns against the Steelers but did not register any statistics.

RB John Kelly Jr.

Browns sign players to future contracts

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. (39) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Running back John Kelly (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) was in his fifth season in the NFL and his third season with the Cleveland Browns. Kelly has played well in the preseason for the team the last two years but did not appear in a regular season game this year.

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Browns sign players to futures contracts

May 13, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (81) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) spent all offseason with the Browns flashing in training camp. Mitchell-Paden did not appear in any regular season games this year.

DT Roderick Perry II

Browns sign players to futures contracts

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns signed rookie defensive tackle Roderick Perry (6-foot-1, 304 pounds) after he went undrafted out of Illinois. Perry appeared in two games with the Browns this season registering two sacks and two quarterback pressures.

WR Marquez Stevenson

Browns sign players to futures contracts

Bills Marquez Stevenson races up the sideline as he returns a punt.

Marquez Stevenson (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) was originally a sixth-round pick last season of the Buffalo Bills. He signed with the Browns in December and has not appeared in a regular season game in his first two seasons in the league.

OT Tyrone Wheatley

Browns sign players to futures contracts

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (72) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bill during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns signed offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley in September to the team’s practice squad. Wheatley was undrafted in 2020 and spent time in the CFL before signing originally with the Chicago Bears.

WR Daylen Baldwin

Browns sign players to futures contracts

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, right, brings down a pass against cornerback Shaun Jolly during the NFL football team’s football training camp in Berea on Wednesday.

Daylen Baldwin was in his first season in the NFL after he signed as an undrafted free agent with the team in August. He appeared in one game with the team catching two passes for 25 yards.

