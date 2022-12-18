Browns shut down lifeless Ravens

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Playing without the injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens couldn’t do much of anything right today in Cleveland.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a rough day filling in for Jackson, the Ravens, defense struggled to get off the field, and even all-time great kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goal attempts as the Browns won 13-3.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t played particularly well since returning from his 11-game suspension for sexually assaulting massage therapists, but he did enough for the Browns today, completing 18 of 28 passes for 161 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. The Browns got a solid game from Nick Chubb, who carried 21 times for 99 yards.

Huntley completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. The longer Huntley plays, the more the Ravens miss Jackson.

The win improves the Browns’ record to 6-8 on the season. It’s probably too late for them to make a serious run at the playoffs, but they’ll have some opportunities to play spoiler.

The loss drops the Ravens to 9-5 and a half-game behind the Bengals for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens may still be able to make some noise in the postseason, but they’re going to need Jackson healthy. Without him, they look lost.

