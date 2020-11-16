Browns shut down facility after COVID-19 positive ahead of Eagles game

Eagles' next opponent shuts down facility after COVID positive originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Browns went into the NFL’s intensive protocol mode and shut down their practice facility Monday after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles are scheduled to face the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland, and as of now there’s no reason to think the game is in jeopardy, but the situation is fluid while the Browns conduct contract tracing and continue to test their players and staff on a daily basis in accordance with NFL safety protocols.

The NFL has not postponed and rescheduled games unless multiple players test positive or wind up on the COVID list.

This is the second straight week the Browns have had to close down their office and practice complex in Berea, Ohio, just south of Cleveland.

“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “Per our NFL-NFLPA standard protocols, the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

So far, 15 NFL games have been postponed and rescheduled because of positive tests.

Last week, the Browns were forced to close their facility when offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive. He remains quarantined. QB Baker Mayfield was also on the list during the Browns’ bye week but never tested positive and didn't miss any games.

The Eagles have had just two players on the NFL’s COVID reserve list since the season began. Matt Pryor missed the Ravens game after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, although Pryor did not test positive. And Marcus Epps missed the Giants game Sunday after testing positive, and he remains on the COVID list.

Jordan Mailata, Nate Gerry and Lane Johnson were on the list before training camp began, and head coach Doug Pederson was away from the facility for a week and a half in August after testing positive.