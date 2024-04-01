Browns showing interest in big-armed Tennessee QB Joe Milton

As the 2024 NFL draft nears, the Cleveland Browns are expressing interest in the big-armed Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton.

Milton, a transfer from Michigan, got another chance to start this season. He threw for 2,800 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The big appeal to Milton is the sheer velocity he can put on a football with other-worldly arm strength. He will take a visit to Berea before the draft arrives.

The knock on Milton, however, is the lack of accuracy and touch that he throws the football with. A one-speed thrower in one of college football’s most basic offenses, Milton struggled to follow up on what Hendon Hooker put on display the year before with the Volunteers.

Milton is projected as a late round pick.

After running a 4.56 40-yard dash at his pro day, however, Milton fits the mold of the likes of Logan Thomas and Tyree Jackson, who made the switch from quarterback to tight end. Could this be in the cards for Milton as well?

For now, the Browns have their eyes on the quarterback from the school owner Jimmy Haslam has invested deeply in.

