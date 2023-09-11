Browns show defense is for real by thumping Burrow and Bengals | Jeff Schudel

Sep. 10—Jim Schwartz and his fire-breathing defense opened the Browns' 2023 season with expectations impossible to meet. Myles Garrett and the rest of Schwartz's Wrecking Crew surpassed those expectations, anyway.

The Browns swarmed the Bengals from start to finish Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium to continue their mastery over Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson made enough exciting plays at critical times to make it easy to forgive his misfires.

Dustin Hopkins was 3-for-3 on field goal tries and tackle-busting Nick Chubb was as slippery as the football on a wet Sept. 10 while rushing for 105 yards.

Za'Darius Smith is the #Browns' new hit man. pic.twitter.com/3gqwApFvLS

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 10, 2023

The 24-3 crushing of the Bengals was just the third time in 25 years the Browns won their opener — but also the second straight year they walked off the field 1-0. They are 5-1 vs. Burrow and have beaten the Bengals nine times in the last 11 games. They continually confounded Burrow and the Cincinnati blockers by blitzing.

"This could be a huge stepping stone," cornerback Greg Newsome said. "Obviously, it's great to get that first win. But at the end of the day, you have to stay consistent. We have to get back out to practice this week, fix some of the mistakes and get even better for next week (at Pittsburgh Sept. 18). So that's our goal."

The Browns won the coin toss and deferred. Head coach Kevin Stefanski usually defers on the theory his team will have the ball for the last possession of the first half and the first possession of the second half. But unharnessing his defense first on a rainy day was the right call for more than the double dip.

"It was one game," Myles Garrett said after the #Browns crushed the Bengals, 24-3. But it was a very good one. pic.twitter.com/Xr8qCBCM8T

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 10, 2023

Burrow dropped back on the first play and flicked a short pass to Tee Higgins on the left side of the field. The pass was incomplete. A split second after Burrow released the ball, defensive end Za'Darius Smith hit Burrow in the ribs and knocked him to the ground.

The hit by Smith set the tone for the day. He was officially credited with four quarterback hits, no sacks and two tackles. He thought he hit Burrow five times. Doesn't matter. The Browns sacked Burrow only twice. They hit him 10 times.

"Being able to hit him, it feels like sometimes is more important than sacks," Smith said.

Burrow and the rest of the Bengals seemed to want no part of the Browns. Still, the Cleveland lead was only 16-3 with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter when Bengals coach Zac Taylor decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Cincinnati 31.

Garrett chased Burrow down like a rabid dog chasing a mailman. He tackled the Bengals quarterback for a 13-yard sack, and then three plays later, Watson tossed a pass three yards to Harrison Bryant in the end zone in front of the Dawg Pound. Watson scored a two-point conversion and the romp was on.

"Nobody's panicking here," Burrow said. "Week 1 doesn't define anybody's season."

The Browns were saying the same thing about Week 1 last year, but their responses had a different ring.

Watson showed glimpses of why the Browns think he is worth $230 million and six draft picks. He overthrew Marquise Goodwin on two deep passes and threw some passes into the ground. He said the rain made the ball heavy and affected the missed throws.

But then the Browns took over on the Cleveland 33 with 1:36 left in the first half, leading, 3-0. Watson handed off to Elijah Moore. Moore tried to run to the right, saw a "road closed" sign, changed discretion and scampered 19 yards.

A pass to Amari Cooper picked up 11 yards. A pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones gained 12 more yards to the Cincinnati 25. Watson was in rhythm. Two more plays picked up 12 yards.

From second-and-10 at the Bengals' 13 and 22 seconds left in the half, Stefanski called for a pass. Watson relayed the call in the huddle, but when he got to the line of scrimmage, he saw the defense the Bengals were in and checked to a different play, tucked the ball under his left arm and dashed to the end zone for the touchdown.

"I could go on for a long time about that particular play," Stefanski said. "I would just tell you, great execution by our guys. We got the look that we were hoping for and it played out how it played out. But how about this, I'll give a hat tip to Coach (Alex) Van Pelt on that one. That's a Saturday morning add."

It was just one game, as players in the Browns locker room kept reminding themselves. But they had much more fun talking about what went right than they do when they try to explain what went wrong.