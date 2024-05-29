Browns: Shelby Harris is not a fan of proposed off-season schedule change

On Tuesday, the NFL Players Association’s proposal to alter the off-season workout schedule as early as next year in 2025 was reported. And Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris is not a fan.

The proposal would eliminate voluntary and mandatory OTA practices and just extend training camp, with a ramp-up starting in mid-June or the beginning of July. Harris reacted on social media with several different tweets opposing the proposal.

“I’m so confused how they are trying to twist this into saying players want to start camp the end of June, nobody wants anything to do with this change”

As someone outside looking in on this, the proposal doesn’t make much sense to me. The idea of training camp being nearly three months straight doesn’t seem to benefit anyone players, coaches, or front office personnel.

There haven’t been many people on social media who seem to be in favor of this proposal, so if I had to guess, it wouldn’t be passed and implemented.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire