Browns share video of Deshaun Watson throwing during Phase II

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of phase two of offseason activities in Berea, Ohio. Later this week, the team’s rookies will head to Berea and we should get the official list of undrafted free agents that will join that session and, perhaps, the rest of the Browns offseason.

The biggest storyline for the team this year is the acquisition of Deshaun Watson. One of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2020, Watson didn’t play all of last year as legal issues lingered. Those legal issues have become civil in nature but are still pending.

At the end of the team’s award-winning Building the Browns episode this weekend, we got a glimpse of Watson throwing the football as a member of the team for the first time. The Browns social media account also shared a portion of that video:

DW4 tossing it up to Ja'Marcus Bradley pic.twitter.com/Yc8q9v4heh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2022

Fans are hopeful that the new quarterback will lead the team to many victories this season and a lot of highlight videos of touchdowns. For now, fans are limited to what is provided by the team’s official media sources. It is expected we will see more from Watson on the field in the next episode of Building the Browns.