Browns have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule in 2023

The Cleveland Browns are out of excuses. They have their quarterback for a full offseason and full season, they are in year four of the regime led by general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, and they have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2023.

According to NFL Research, there are only six teams who have a softer schedule than the Browns do this upcoming season, and none of them are in the AFC North. Their schedule will be released tomorrow, but the Browns must get back into postseason contention this year or they could be looking at another regime change.

Per ⁦@NFLResearch⁩: Eagles have the “most difficult” 2023 strength-of-schedule. Falcons have the “easiest”. **(Past performance not necessarily indicative of future results.) pic.twitter.com/ylyP2aT3jW — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire