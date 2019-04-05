Browns set to sign QB Garrett Gilbert, AAF's leading passer

Another former Alliance of American Football player is getting another shot in the NFL.

This time, it’s a quarterback.

Garrett Gilbert signing with Browns

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns will sign Garrett Gilbert on Friday.

Gilbert, who played with the Orlando Apollos, was the league’s leading passer, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,152 yards with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert will reportedly sign with the Cleveland Browns after a successful stint with the AAF's Orlando Apollos. (Getty Images)

Orlando had the best record in the AAF, at 7-1.

The 6-foot-4 GIlbert will be the third quarterback on the Browns’ roster, joining Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton.

Gilbert was NFL journeyman

One of the most prolific high school quarterbacks in Texas history, Gilbert played at the University of Texas and Southern Methodist and was a sixth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2014.

But after just two months on the practice squad his rookie year, he was cut. Short stints with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions followed, and Gilbert spent 2017 on the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad. He was on a 53-man roster for the first time last year, with the Carolina Panthers, and made his first-ever regular-season appearance in the regular-season finale.

Browns also signing Morgan Burnett

The Browns are also reportedly signing veteran safety Morgan Burnett.

The 30-year-old Burnett spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing with the Green Bay Packers for the first eight years of his career. Burnett was released earlier this week after asking the Steelers to let him go earlier in the offseason.

Cabot reported that Burnett is expected to sign a two-year deal.

