Browns set to meet with talented linebacker Trenton Simpson for draft visit

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and the Cleveland Browns are set to meet with one of the better linebackers in the draft. The team has no long-term answer at MIKE linebacker as they have a draft visit coming up with Clemson’s Trenton Simpson.

The team would likely need to trade up to get Simpson but they have done that before for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Simpson has terrific range and is an explosive player that roams sideline to sideline with relative ease. He is a powerful hitter that you can count on to make his tackles consistently. Simpson is a three-down player that can cover tight ends and running backs and would be a slam dunk if the team went after him in the draft.

More NFL Draft!

Browns: 4 prospects worth trading up for in the 2023 NFL Draft How many roles do the Browns have vacant before the 2023 NFL Draft? Browns add depth and upside all over roster in 2023 NFL Mock Draft Browns land WR Rashee Rice, LB DeMarvion Overshown in mock draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire