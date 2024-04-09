Browns set to host Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders on 2024 NFL draft top-30 visit

With the 2024 NFL draft right around the corner, the Cleveland Browns are staying busy hosting prospects on top-30 visits. The newest member of the list? Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo).

In 2023 for the Longhorns, Sanders racked up 682 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 45 catches. This was on the heels of a 613-yard season the year before catching passes from Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Sanders, however, did not test as well as many expected him to at his pro day. While he ran a 4.69 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, Sanders lacked explosiveness, leaping to just a 30-inch vertical and a 9-foot-6 broad jump.

After the departure of Harrison Bryant in free agency, the Browns have not made a significant move at the position other than bringing in Giovanni Ricci. Given his contract structure, he is not a lock to make the roster.

Could Sanders trade in burnt orange for Browns orange?

