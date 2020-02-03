Browns set to hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator

The Browns had to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire their defensive coordinator, but the team’s hiring of Joe Woods will become official soon, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Woods coached the 49ers’ defensive backs and served as the defensive passing game coordinator.

He worked with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota from 2006-13.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“With Kevin, I’ve had a relationship with him, coaching on the same staff,’’ Woods told Cabot during Super Bowl Week. “So if that were to happen, I feel it would be very easy, a seamless transition. There’s a trust factor there. He knows my work ethic. He saw me in the building for eight years, so he knows what I’m all about, so I don’t think there would be a problem there.’’

The 49ers wanted to keep Woods, but the promotion to defensive coordinator working for a coach he knows well was too big of a draw apparently.

Woods’ only experience as defensive coordinator came with the Broncos in 2017-18. He also has spent time with the Bucs and the Raiders.

The Browns already have hired Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator and Mike Priefer as special teams coordinator.