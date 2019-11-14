The Browns will send a scout to Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday, owner Dee Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

The Browns have a history of giving players second chances regardless the reason, with Kareem Hunt the latest. The running back made his 2019 debut Sunday.

The Browns have two quarterbacks on their 53-player roster with Garrett Gilbert backing up Baker Mayfield.

The team used the No. 1 overall choice on Mayfield in 2018, and Giants running back Saquon Barkley narrowly beat Mayfield for offensive rookie of the year honors.

But Mayfield ranks 32nd in passer rating this season with a 75.2. He has a 59.9 completion percentage with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.