Browns send Odell Beckham Jr. home with illness, has not tested positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from practice on Thursday with an illness, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski said WR Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home today with an illness. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Stefanski didn’t disclose what the illness was or what symptoms Beckham was experiencing. However, he did clarify that Beckham hasn’t yet tested positive for COVID-19, and that he did take his Thursday COVID-19 test. The most recent results the Browns have are likely from Wednesday’s round of testing.

"He hasn't [tested positive]. He is just feeling under the weather....just an abundance of caution" - Kevin Stefanski on sending OBJ home #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 15, 2020

Since Beckham was sent home out of “an abundance of caution,” Stefanski wasn’t ready to discuss his status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on what offense would be missing without Odell Beckham Jr. Sunday: I don't want to go there yet — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 15, 2020

Through five games Beckham has 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns

At this point there’s no reason to believe Beckham has anything but a garden variety illness. Even though it seems like football players rarely get sick, it does happen. (Dwayne Haskins has been dealing with a gastrointestinal issue for nearly a week now.) Depending on how severe it is, it’s possible that he might not be good to go on Sunday.

As far as COVID-19, Stefanski said that Beckham hasn’t tested positive, which is likely based on the results of Wednesday’s tests. That doesn’t put Beckham entirely in the clear yet, since it’s possible that he could test positive on Thursday. The Browns and the NFL will know the results of the Browns’ latest COVID-19 tests on Friday.

