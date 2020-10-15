Browns send Odell Beckham home due to illness

Wide receiver Odell Beckham won’t be practicing with the Browns on Thursday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via multiple reporters, that Beckham was sent home from the team’s facility because he is feeling ill. Stefanski explained that decision by employing a phrase that’s become ubiquitous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s just feeling under the weather . . . so an abundance of caution,” Stefanski said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Beckham has played well during the team’s four-game winning streak. He has 18 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a touchdown and completing an 18-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper.

Friday will bring an update about Beckham’s health and a clearer idea about whether his illness could impact his availability for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

