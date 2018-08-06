Browns send former first-round pick Coleman to Bills

The Buffalo Bills have added a wide receiver after acquiring Corey Coleman from the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland will receive a future NFL draft pick in the deal following Sunday's trade.

The Browns selected Coleman out of Baylor with the 15th pick in the 2016 draft.

Cleveland acquired that pick when Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to draft quarterback Carson Wentz.

Coleman caught 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 career games with the Browns.

Buffalo sent quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Browns in exchange for a third-round pick this offseason.