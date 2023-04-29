Browns select Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman with pick no. 74 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have finally made a selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Using pick no. 74 on a wide receiver, they travel to the University of Tennessee to land veteran, savvy wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Wide receiver entered as a team need for the Browns, so they made their move to address it with the Senior wide receiver.

Tillman is the 71st overall player on my big board and the eighth-ranked wide receiver. He is a big-bodied receiver, standing at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds who is not afraid to bully cornerbacks in the air. Looking to get more explosive offensively, the Browns round out their wide receiver room.

WR8 on my board and 71st overall! Good football player. Will have a limited learning curve. Solid, refined sturdy player! https://t.co/VORVKB0fT9 pic.twitter.com/DXKi95oQGr — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) April 29, 2023

