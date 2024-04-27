Browns select Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 54th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns are the last team to make a selection, adding Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. to their defensive trenches.

Hall Jr. is one of the most prolific pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in the class, his pass rush win rate and pass rush success numbers rank highly. While he only accumulated three sacks this past season with the Buckeyes, he was constantly in the backfield and wreaking havoc in opposing backfields.

While he has work to do as a run defender, Hall is in a position to ease himself onto the field and predominantly on passing downs. Where he is already a polished player. He now joins a room of Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Siaki Ika.

From Akron, the Browns keep the Northeast Ohio kid in Northeast Ohio.

The wait was worth it as the Browns landed a prolific pass rusher.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire