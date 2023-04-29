Browns select Ohio State C Luke Wypler with pick no. 190 in the 2023 NFL draft

There is no reason that Ohio State center Luke Wypler should have been on the board. However, falling into the sixth round, the Cleveland Browns capitalize on a third round value in the 2023 NFL draft, making Wypler the second Ohio State offensive lineman they have selected on Day 3 after taking offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round.

This spells bad news for Nick Harris, entering the last year of his deal and off of a significant injury. The Browns have made it a clear priority to attack value on the board rather than identifying particular positions in the draft.

And they score my 78th overall prospect in this draft class for just the cost of pick no. 190.

No clue how Luke Wypler lasted this long. One of the smartest players at the position. Bad news for Nick Harris (last year of his deal), but a very Harris-esque selection when they got a quality player late. pic.twitter.com/yuy4xGeAb5 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) April 29, 2023

