Browns select Missouri EDGE Isaiah McGuire with pick no. 126 in the 2023 NFL draft

After taking defensive tackle Siaki Ika in the third round yesterday, the Cleveland Browns once again address the defensive line with pick no. 126 in the 2023 NFL draft. This time taking a defensive end, the Browns have selected Missouri pass rusher Isaiah McGuire.

McGuire, a well-rounded pass rusher with some flexibility to take the outside shoulder, McGuire will find an immediate role as a rotational player for the Browns. Testing well at the combine as well, McGuire presents a large amount of upside for the Browns into the future.

He now joins a defensive end room with Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, and Isaiah Thomas.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire