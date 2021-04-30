Browns select Greg Newsome at No. 26 overall

The host city of this year’s draft has its first rookie.

The Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome II out of Northwestern with the 26th pick, adding another piece to their revamped defense.

Newsome was a first-team, All-Big Ten selection in 2020 after recording nine pass breakups and one interception as a junior. In 21 collegiate games, Newsome recorded 25 passes defended.

Newsome likely slots opposite star corner Denzel Ward, who was the team’s No. 4 overall pick back in 2018. The Browns also signed safety John Johnson and cornerback Troy Hill in free agency to help the backend of their defense.

After their best season in decades last year, the Browns have recently added edge defenders Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley to help improve a unit that finished 17th in yards allowed and 21st in pointes in 2020.

