Browns select Georgia safety Richard LeCounte in the fifth round

With the No. 169 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns added to the secondary with safety Richard LeCounte from the University of Georgia.

LeCounte is a 5-foot-10, 194-pounder with a fiercely competitive mindset. Despite his lack of size, LeCounte played better in run defense and crashing into the box more than he did in deeper coverage. He did not test well athletically, though LeCounte did manage to pick off seven passes in his final 14 games for the Bulldogs.

Much like the team’s other fifth-round pick, LB Tony Fields, LeCounte projects to spend most of his time on special teams, at least early in his Browns career.