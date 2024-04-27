Browns select DT Michael Hall Jr. with first selection of 2024 draft

The Browns have made their first pick of the 2024 draft and they're bringing a local kid home to Northeast Ohio.

With selection No. 54 in the second round, Cleveland has selected defensive tackle Michael Hall out of Ohio State.

Hall, a Streetsboro High School product, was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2023. He registered 2.0 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks in 12 games with seven starts.

In 2022, Hall recorded 7.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks in 12 games with five starts.

He’ll now have a chance to be a part of a strong defensive line rotation in Cleveland under head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.