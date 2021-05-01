Browns select Cincinnati OT James Hudson at No. 110 overall

With the No. 110 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Cincinnati offensive tackle James Hudson. It was the team’s first selection on Day 3 of the draft.

Hudson is an athletic left tackle who will come to Cleveland as a bit of a developmental project. He initially played defensive line for the Bearcats before switching to offense and the lack of experience at the position shows at times. But for just one full year of playing offensive tackle, Hudson showed a lot of potential and traits to succeed.

This pick was acquired via a prior trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.