Browns select Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs with 243rd pick in 2024 NFL Draft

With the 243rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Cincinnati defensive tackle Jowon Briggs

The Browns had Briggs in for a top-30 visit this offseason. Briggs is from Ohio, he grew up in Cincinnati and attended Walnut Hills High School.

Briggs was voted as a team captain last season. His presence was felt on and off the field. He is a strong player at the point of attack. He held up the interior of the Bearcats defense.

Briggs is a stout run defender who has natural leverage against offensive linemen. Briggs is 6-foot-1, 313 pounds, with 32.25-inch arms. He made waves at his pro day when he benched 225 pounds 42 times. That would’ve been the most at the NFL Combine.

Briggs is best when he’s told to penetrate a gap and create havoc for the offensive line. His quick first step and the power of his punch make for a deadly combination when fighting for position. Unfortunately, his strength doesn’t last for long and he will get washed out of plays by blockers. He can be quick to give ground against double teams.

Briggs is the last pick for the Browns in the 2024 NFL draft. He will enter the NFL fighting for a roster spot in a crowded room. Briggs will not have to wait long to impress the coaches. The rookie minicamp will start in May.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire