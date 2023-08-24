Browns see value in preseason work against Super Bowl participant Chiefs, Eagles

BEREA — The run-of-the-mill preseason finale isn't likely to get too many players' juices flowing. Or, not flowing to the level you would necessarily see if it was a regular-season game.

The Browns' preseason finale Saturday at the Kansas City Chiefs isn't necessarily your run-of-the-mill occasion. At least not in the eyes of the players.

"It should be fun," left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said Wednesday. "I mean, we're going to play as long as (coach Kevin Stefanski) allows us to. The defending Super Bowl champion, so it'll be good to go out there and put our skills to the test before the season officially starts."

Stefanski has already said most of the Browns regulars will start against the Chiefs. Kansas City coach Andy Reid has left a little bit of wiggle room as far as his own starters — particularly quarterback Patrick Mahomes — are concerned, telling reporters Wednesday they may see "a little bit of time" against Cleveland.

In a vacuum, though, it's still just a preseason game. Even the starters who are going to play are likely going to barely make it to halftime, if even that.

What this game isn't in, though, is a vacuum. That's how the Browns are viewing their trip to Kansas City.

The Chiefs game comes on the heels of last week's joint practices and preseason game in Philadelphia against the Eagles. While Browns starters didn't play at all in the exhibition game, they got ample work in over those two practices against Eagles regulars.

That's a two-week stretch at the end of the preseason when the Browns have faced the two teams who played in last February's Super Bowl. That can't help but provide them with some kind of litmus test to see where they stack up.

"Yeah, it's huge," safety Juan Thornhill said. "When you play against one of the top teams — it was, like you said, Philadelphia that made it to the Super Bowl and then Kansas City that won the Super Bowl — you're playing against the best two teams technically in the NFL from last season.

"So it is a great view on how we can work and better ourselves as a team, just being able to see top competition like that for two weeks in a row."

A year ago, Thornhill was one of the players who the Browns would've been facing in Kansas City. The safety was part of two Chiefs teams that won Super Bowls and another one that reached the Super Bowl during his first four years in the league.

However, in the offseason, Thornhill was one of the big acquisitions the Browns made to try to get their roster where it could potentially challenge the NFL's elite, like Kansas City and Philadelphia. Not in a preseason competition, but in a postseason one.

"It's all part of the process as we get started," Stefanski said. "It's part of getting ready for (the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals) Sept. 10, so I think it's important for our guys to lock in. It's why we're using this week as a regular-season schedule to get our players used to the rhythm, used to their routine, used to putting in new plays and that type of thing."

