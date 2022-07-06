Browns will see Baker Mayfield in Week 1

The Browns and Baker Mayfield are finally parting ways, but they won’t have to wait long before they see each other again.

Mayfield is set to join the Panthers after the Browns agreed to trade him to the NFC South team for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick on Wednesday. He’ll officially join his new club once he passes a physical and then he’ll turn his attention toward trying to secure the starting quarterback job for Week 1.

The chances of Mayfield outlasting Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral seem good, which means that his first regular season snaps for Carolina will come against the Browns. The Panthers will be hosting the AFC North club at 1 p.m. ET on the first Sunday of the regular season.

While Mayfield now looks like he’s on track to start, things remain cloudy for the Browns. Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary hearing with the league wrapped up last week and he could be suspended to open the year. As of now, that would leave Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs as quarterback options for Cleveland.

