Browns secondary still short-handed

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely be taking shots at a still-depleted Browns secondary.

Via Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Browns cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are still not practicing Friday, as they deal with hamstring issues.

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad) was also among those not participating, as they continue to work short-handed in the defensive backfield.

Those three were out last week against the Rams, but they did get safety Damarious Randall back this week from his concussion/not-a-concussion-according-to-him.

That’s going to make it easier for a Ravens offense that has shown it’s about more than Jackson running.