'The Browns season is over': Fans react after Cleveland blown out 45-7 by Patriots

For the Browns, it's impossible to find anything positive after getting beat 45-7 by the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a game to forget against New England. He completed just 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Add yet another injury onto it for Mayfield and you could argue this was the worst game of his career.

The Browns' defense didn't do much better. The 45 points the Patriots scored was the most the team has given up since the Baltimore Ravens beat the Browns 47-42 in Week 14 last season.

The loss for the Browns was their fourth in the last six games. As you might expect, fans were not happy with the game.

This one hurts ... Larry Nance

This one hurts browns.. this one hurts — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 14, 2021

Maybe just go rake the leaves (or the snow) instead of watching the Browns

The key to watching the Browns is knowing when to take your Sunday back. There are no late-game comebacks so, if they're losing at the half, it's probably time to rake leaves or something. — Sal (@SalOfTheDead) November 14, 2021

What could Odell Beckham Jr. be thinking of this performance by the Browns?

OBJ watching the Browns-Patriots today: pic.twitter.com/wJaQLi02ed — Sean D08 (@SeanFiveOne) November 14, 2021

Baker Mayfield's play on Sunday has some wondering about his future

The Browns season is over and from the biggest and probably longest standing Baker Mayfield apologist, it might be time to figure out what we're doing for the future... — volt (@Go_On_Volt) November 14, 2021

Should Case Keenum be the starting quarterback for the Browns?

Kevin Stefanski you need to make Case Keemun the starter for the reminder of the season if @Browns have a chance at the playoffs my guy



Baker Mayfield is Dog 💩💩💩💩💩 — Jesuit Joe Smokin Crack (@Joe_Loves_China) November 14, 2021

Brian Hoyer had a better game than Baker Mayfield

Brian Hoyer had a better game than Baker Mayfield, and only threw 3 passes.. #Browns — 🐶🐶🐶 (5-5) (@BrownsFirst) November 14, 2021

Kevin Stefanski and Joe Woods were out-coached by Bill Belichick

#Browns #BrownsTwitter Before all the BS on WHY lost, reality check Kevin Stefanski and Joe Woods was out coached by New England Head Coach Bill Bellichek . Period

This a coach error. It’s just that simple. Baker should been on the sidelines after the first quarter — Deseree (@Deseree728) November 14, 2021

A bleak outlook for the Browns

Stefanski sucks. Woods sucks. Browns suck. — Austen (@The_Austonian) November 14, 2021

Browns' playoff chances dwindling

Well playoffs are a long shot now for us, right? Lots of moving parts to it but do we count us out? Too soon? This loss was so bad in so many ways. Sigh #Browns — Rachael (@RocaRach) November 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'The Browns season is over': Fans react after Patriots blow out