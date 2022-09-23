Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland.
Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward.
When all was said and done the football was in the end zone and the Browns’ Denzel Ward recovered the fumble for 6 points that made the final score 29-17.
.@Browns score on the final play of the game! pic.twitter.com/ZGoGTzrv7c
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022
For those of you wondering, the final TD didn’t impact the spread, which was Cleveland -3.5, or the over/under total of 37.5 that had already been reached.