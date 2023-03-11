Browns scheduled to meet with standout Ohio State offensive tackle

While the Cleveland Browns are rumored to likely pick up the fifth-year option of left tackle Jedrick Wills, they are doing their due diligence on draft-eligible players as well. As they begin to conduct their Top-30 meetings with NFL prospects, they have one scheduled with standout Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones (according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network). Well, it will not actually be a top-30 visit as local prospects do not count toward the official visits allowed.

Jones is a mammoth of a human being, measuring in at over 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. And his foot speed at that size is eye-popping good. He will likely hear his name called in the top 40 picks of the draft, but it makes sense for the Browns to use a visit that does not count against their top 30 to do due diligence.

More NFL Draft!

