Browns schedule watch: Quarterback competitions update

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes in 2021. When the NFL schedule was released there were a lot of ways to evaluate the schedule. While many of them are valid, the most important ones almost always revolve around the quarterbacks the team will face, when and in what order.

The Browns 2021 schedule has a few high-quality passers on it starting with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1. After that, aging veteran Ben Roethlisberger is on the docket in Week 8 and Week 17 and former MVP Lamar Jackson is seen in Weeks 12 and 14.

The only other proven star quarterback on the schedule is in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers welcomes in the Browns.

A couple of mediocre quarterbacks, compared to those listed above, (Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Derek Carr) and a few young guys with a little more to prove (Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow) also litter the schedule.

The NFL has a lot of very good quarterbacks and Cleveland’s schedule has a few.

It also has a few teams that have quarterback competitions going on in training camp:

Week 2: Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson is a star quarterback but his off-the-field charges seem likely to keep him off the field. While nothing is certain, the Texans are treating Watson as if he will not play this season unless he is cleared of the charges. At the rate the justice system moves, Watson is highly unlikely to see the field by Week 2. Welcome back to Cleveland Mr. Tyrod Taylor. The starter brought in, in a trade for a third-round pick, Taylor has been replaced by rookies the last three seasons (on three different teams) but will be starting in Week 2, barring injury. Taylor hasn't been terrible in his times starting but he is also not going to strike fear in the Browns hearts.

Week 3: Chicago Bears

With general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on the hot seat, the Bears have made it clear that Andy Dalton will be their starter. While rookie Justin Fields has looked good at times, he hasn't blown away the competition. Could Fields take over sometime this season? It seems likely but probably not by Week 3 against the Browns so the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will likely start on a return visit to Cleveland.

Week 7: Denver Broncos

A team that could have had Fields, the Broncos have named veteran Teddy Bridgewater their starter for this year. At this point, it is fair to call the former first-round pick a journeyman in the NFL. He's played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and now the Broncos all since being drafted in 2014. By Week 7, Denver could turn back to their former second-round pick, Drew Lock. Neither quarterback shined in training camp but the defensive-minded Broncos prefer Bridgewater's safe play over Lock's ability to threaten the defense down the field. That could change after the first six weeks of the season.

Week 10: New England Patriots

Once the home of Tom Brady, New England turned to Cam Newton last year with mixed results. The Patriots brought him back this season as their presumed starter before selecting Mac Jones in the middle of the first round of the NFL draft. Newton has played well so far in training camp but a technical problem with a COVID-19 test forced him to miss five important days of practice this week. Bill Belichick is still likely to go with the veteran Newton but, by Week 10, the rookie could be starting either due to poor play from the veteran or Newton getting injured again.

