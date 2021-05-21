Browns schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Browns will begin the season on the road vs. the Chiefs. Keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Browns 2020 record: 11-5
Head coach: Kevin Stefanski
Key players: Baker Mayfield (QB), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR), Nick Chubb (RB), Jarvis Landry (WR), Myles Garrett (DE)
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Browns schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/19 vs. Houston, 1 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/26 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/3 at Vikings, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/10 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/17 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 7: 10/21 vs. Broncos, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
Week 8: 10/31 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/7 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/14 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/21 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/28 at Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: 12/12 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/19 vs. Raiders, time & TV TBD
Week 16: 12/25 at Packers, 4:30 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
Week 17: 1/3 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 18: 1/9 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 12 at Ravens
Monday Night Football: Week 17 at Steelers
Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Broncos
Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Packers
RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule
Browns schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk