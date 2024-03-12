Browns DE Sam Kamara signs his Exclusive Rights tender and will return

Another defensive end is returning to the Cleveland Browns in 2024 NFL free agency. After reportedly agreeing to terms to re-sign Za’Darius Smith, the Browns now get Sam Kamara back as well, signing his Exclusive Rights tender today (according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook).

Players with less than four vested seasons in the NFL do not hit unrestricted free agency, and Kamara fell into that category. With less than two accrued seasons, Kamara was given the Exclusive Rights tag.

This means all the Browns have to do is give him a qualifying offer, and he is not allowed to shop it around. His only course of action is to return to the Browns.

Kamara has been a mainstay on the practice squad over the past two seasons and was even signed to the active roster at the midway point of last year. He appeared in two games for the Browns.

After signing his tender, Kamara will join the 90-man roster for training camp once again. In all likelihood, the Browns would love to keep him around on the practice squad again in 2024.

Source: #Browns DE Sam Kamara is signing his ERFA tender to return to Cleveland. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 12, 2024

