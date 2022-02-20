Browns salary cap: Who can get cut to save $3 million or more in cap

The Cleveland Browns have some work to do going into the 2022 NFL offseason. The team underachieved for their goals in 2021 but bring back much of the same core for 2022. Due to injuries, free agency and performance, that core will need additions to it especially if the team loses players like David Njoku and Jadeveon Clowney.

In our Mock Offseason 1.0, we took a look at some ways we thought the Browns could improve through free agency, a trade and the NFL draft. We know that free agency may not be robust this year despite the team having over $20 million in cap space.

Cleveland can get more cap space with a few moves but still may be working on signing Denzel Ward to an extension, which will not come cheap.

If the team wants to shake things up and make some pricey moves before the NFL draft, there are a few players they could cut to add more cap space. For all of those noted below, we are using the “after June 1st” cap saving for only 2022. Each release could impact 2023’s salary cap with more dead cap that year as well.

The following players would all save the Browns over $3 million in salary-cap space if released with the “post-June 1st” designation:

WR Jarvis Landry

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Cap Savings: $14.8 million

Feels like beating a dead horse at this point as Landry’s contract has been discussed ad nauseam since he signed it years ago. Going into the final year of his five-year contract, releasing Landry could save Cleveland big money.

The problem for the Browns is that he is their best receiver at this point despite his limitations and down season in 2021. They may be able to replace him in free agency but those kinds of moves rarely pay off.

Releasing Landry would almost double the team’s cap space but open up another need at receiver.

OL Jack Conklin

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Cap Savings: $12 million

Conklin is a unique case for the Browns. While he played very well in his first two seasons, he is coming off a season-ending surgery and his contract expires after this season. Negotiating an extension could save the team cap space and extend his time in Cleveland.

Story continues

If not, $12 million is a lot of cap space depending on how they see James Hudson’s development. The rookie played well late in the season but is far from proven.

TE Austin Hooper

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cap Savings: $9.5 million

Hooper came along with Conklin in Andrew Berry’s first offseason with the team. His performance has been limited at best. His two years in Cleveland are his worst since his rookie year in 2016. His combined 780 yards in two seasons is less than his yardage total in 2019 with Atlanta.

His contract is an example of saving now and paying later. If cut as a post-June 1st move as we are assuming for all of these, Hooper would count $7.5 million in dead cap in 2023 on top of the $3.75 million in 2022.

With Njoku set for free agency, the team may be able to shift some of Hooper’s money his direction if they cut the former free-agent addition.

OL J.C. Tretter

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Cap Savings: $8.2 million

A cut that may seem likely could be impacted by the Conklin decision. If Cleveland moves on from their starting right tackle, changing their starting center may be too much movement for the best unit on the team.

Tretter’s knees have limited his practice time the last two years but he has provided veteran stability for the offensive line. The ability for a center to pull is vital in the wide zone scheme.

Nick Harris, who has been with the team for two years now, would be his replacement. Harris played well against the Green Bay Packers late in the season.

QB Case Keenum

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Cap Savings: $7.1 million

Another move that seems likely but is complicated is moving on from Keenum. Along with Conklin and Hooper, Keenum was a part of Berry’s early additions in his first offseason.

The team didn’t seem to trust their backup quarterback enough to sit Baker Mayfield for a few weeks, or for the season, when the starter got hurt. Hard to have a backup costing the team $8 million against the cap who they won’t do that with.

With Mayfield’s recovery from shoulder surgery set to take a few months, cutting Keenum before the league year opens would leave the team bare of healthy options at the position.

S John Johnson III

[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Cap Savings: $4 million

Another recent free-agent addition, while this move would save $4 million this year it would cost the team over $12 million in cap space next year.

Johnson did not have a great first year in Cleveland. He is one of many examples around the NFL of players not being as successful transitioning into different systems with different personnel. That is the risk of free agency.

That being said, very little chance of them cutting Johnson this year.

RB Kareem Hunt

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cap Savings: $6.25 million

Another highly unlikely move but we said we’d note all that could save the team money. Hunt has been all in for the Browns since arriving and is all-in on the city of Cleveland.

With Nick Chubb extended last year, Hunt’s role is still vital for the team either as a replacement due to injury or to keep Chubb’s workload down. Unless the team feels great about D’Ernest Johnson, and can re-sign him as a restricted free agent, AND can get a good to great return in a Hunt trade, the former third-round pick will don the orange and brown.

1

1