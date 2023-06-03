Browns safety Grant Delpit named defensive breakout candidate for 2023 season

As the 2023 NFL season inches closer by the week, experts are releasing their way-too-early predictions for what the coming campaign might bring. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks published his All-Breakout defensive team ahead of training camp in an article on Friday. Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit made the cut for this prestigious prediction after taking a step forward in 2022.

“Delpit flashed Pro Bowl potential in 2022 with 105 tackles, four interceptions and 10 passes defensed. But that could be just the beginning, a foreshadowing of his rise to the ranks of the elite at the position. As a 6-3, 208-pounder comfortable in the deep middle and near the box, Delpit is the kind of versatile, new-age safety NFL teams are looking for.”

Last year Delpit struggled early in Cleveland’s schedule, but as the season played out fans saw why the Browns drafted him in the second round in 2020.

According to PFF, Delpit had a total of 32 stop tackles, allowed just two touchdowns in coverage, and showed progress each week. Now with upgraded talent around him and Jim Schwartz spearheading the defensive playcalling, Delpit is poised to become an integral part of the Browns’ defense in 2023.

