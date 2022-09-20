NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 3
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 3 of the 2022 season
Bears superfan shows his loyalty to the team via video on social media.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has reportedly been FaceTiming free agent wide receivers, and there are some interesting names available.
The best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
USA TODAY Sports examines the performances of NFL head coaches and gives grades for Week 2. Some coaches stand out, others massively fail.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory?